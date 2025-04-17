Bj’s Restaurant Releases New Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie

April 15, 2025 – Just when you thought BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI) had reached peak Pizookie® absurdity, we’re back to prove you wrong. After the surge of excitement for the Fryckle Pizookie®, BJ’s is thrilled to introduce another Pizookie® that’s not just a dessert—it’s a flavor revolution.

Prepare yourselves for the Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie®, a culinary masterpiece that defies all dessert conventions. Forget the chocolate chunks—this Pizookie® boasts a cheddar and broccoli base, further enhanced by a decadent topping of melted cheddar and steamed broccoli with two scoops of mashed potatoes. It’s the comfort food combination you never knew you wanted or even needed.

To celebrate this daring new creation, BJ’s is offering the Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie® for a limited time only. It’s a flavor adventure, a conversation starter and a testament to BJ’s unwavering commitment to Pizookie® innovation.

However, for those who prefer the familiar sweetness of our classic Pizookie®, fear not! It’s still here. But, for those ready to embark on a flavor journey, the Broccoli Cheddar Pizookie® awaits.

Source: PRN

