BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Launches Brand New $13 Meal Deal

SEPT. 9, 2024 – Today, BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) launches a new attack in the fight against inflation: the new $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal, an unbeatable offer available at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations nationwide. At a time when inflation continues to stretch consumers’ budgets and rising costs make dining out feel like a luxury,* BJ’s is setting out to create an experience that’s as good for the soul as it is for the wallet. While many restaurants scramble to meet the demand for affordability, BJ’s is creating a new value standard with a deal that delivers on both price and satisfaction.

BJ’s $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal, raises the bar by delivering not only unmatched value, but also unparalleled choice. For $13, guests can select one of eight brewhouse entrees, including favorites such as Italian Chicken Parmigiana Pasta, our Classic Cheeseburger, Southern Fried Chicken or our Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad. To make the deal even sweeter, every meal includes a personal BJ’s signature world-famous Pizookie® dessert — a freshly baked, ooey-gooey treat topped with ice cream. With eight Pizookie® flavors to choose from, it’s an irresistible offer for those looking to enjoy a delicious meal at a great price.

The $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal is available for dine in, take out and delivery all day, Monday through Friday, for a limited time, making it the perfect option for lunch, dinner or any occasion. Whether it’s a working lunch, a casual dinner or a relaxing night at home, BJ’s offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a flavorful meal and a signature dessert at an incredible value. With rising meal prices affecting the entire dining industry, the $13 Pizookie® Meal Deal reflects BJ’s ongoing commitment to offering deals that deliver on price, quality and guest satisfaction.

Don’t miss out on this incredible deal—visit your nearest BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse before the offer ends! For more information or to find the nearest BJ’s location, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com.

Source: BJ’s Restaurants

