Billy Idol to Bring Tour to Nashville

Rock legend Billy Idol is returning to the road for It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! Fellow superstar Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will join Idol on all shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the run of arenas and amphitheaters kicks off at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30 and stops in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on May 17th.

Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday, January 22 at 9 a.m. local time, with local presales beginning Thursday, January 23 at 9 a.m. local time. The general onsale begins Friday, January 24 at 9 a.m. local time. Additional info and tickets will be available at billyidol.net/tour. Five dollars from every ticket sold to the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will be donated to the American Red Cross to support Southern California Wildfire Relief. Billly Idol will also personally match this donation.

Last year, Idol celebrated the 40th Anniversary of his landmark sophomore album Rebel Yell with a Deluxe Expanded Edition out now via Capitol/UMe. He also appeared at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducting Ozzy Osbourne alongside Jack Black, Jelly Roll, Tool frontperson Maynard James Keenan and more.

