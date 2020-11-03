The Senate race between Bill Hagerty (R) and Marquita Bradshaw (D) has been decided. Bill Hagerty has won the election to the U.S. Senate.
“To the people of Tennessee, I am overwhelmed by your trust and confidence in me. I am overwhelmed by the history of this moment and I look forward to serving you to the very best of my ability as your next Senator,” Hagerty said at his election party.
Gov. Bill Lee tweeted his congratulations.
Congratulations to @BillHagertyTN on his well-deserved election to the U.S. Senate. Bill will be a strong voice for our Tennessee values in Washington and we are proud to call him our state’s next U.S. Senator.
— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 4, 2020
