Bill Hagerty wins

The Senate race between Bill Hagerty (R) and Marquita Bradshaw (D) has been decided. Bill Hagerty has won the election to the U.S. Senate.

“To the people of Tennessee, I am overwhelmed by your trust and confidence in me. I am overwhelmed by the history of this moment and I look forward to serving you to the very best of my ability as your next Senator,” Hagerty said at his election party.

Gov. Bill Lee tweeted his congratulations.

