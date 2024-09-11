Big Mega Millions Jackpot Won in Texas

Another big jackpot roll has come to an end, as a ticket sold in Texas has won the Mega Millions® jackpot! After matching all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 1, 2, 16, 24 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 6 – the single ticket takes the estimated prize of $800 million ($404.2 million cash). It’s the 15th Mega Millions jackpot won in Texas (including one shared with other states) since the state joined the game in December 2003. The ticket was sold at Murphy USA 8848 in Sugar Land, Texas.

The huge prize is by far the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the month of September, the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history, and just the third won this year. The first was a whopping $1.128 billion won in New Jersey on March 26; no one has yet come forward to claim that prize. The other was won in Illinois on June 4, a $552 million windfall from a ticket purchased through the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, the September 10 drawing produced 2,109,736 other winning tickets across all other prize tiers. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize; they were sold in California, Florida, New York and Washington.

Across the country, 47 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize. Ten are worth $40,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 4X Tuesday night. The other 37 third-tier winning tickets take home the standard $10,000 each.

Note: Prize amounts in California will vary, as they are calculated on a pari-mutuel basis.

In the 28 drawings of this jackpot run, there were more than 22.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million (plus the jackpot). These include 61 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 25 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

See the complete Mega Millions jackpot history.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, September 13, resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($10.1 million cash). Fun fact: Seven Mega Millions jackpots have been won on a Friday the 13th, most recently a giant $1.348 billion prize won in Maine in January 2023. Four jackpots on the perceived unlucky day were won in Michigan (June 2008, May 2011, June 2014, and one shared with Rhode Island in October 2017), and one each in New York (March 2009) and Ohio (November 2015).

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced six jackpots exceeding $1 billion. All were won in different states – South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine in early 2023, Florida last August and New Jersey in March. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated good causes and retailer commissions.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia. The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The top Mega Millions jackpots:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.602 billion 8/8/2023 1-FL $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.128 billion 3/26/2024 1-NJ $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $800 million (est) 9/10/2024 1-TX $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $552 million 6/4/2024 1-IL

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email