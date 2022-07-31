Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Starring Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce, Adds Cheat Codes, DJ Hish to Entertainment Lineup

The roar of engines in downtown during the Aug. 5-7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will be amplified with even more musical performances, including the addition of Los Angeles’ superstar trio Cheat Codes and Nashville’s own DJ HISH.

The electrifying line-up on the Nissan Stadium campus will satisfy the diverse appetite of music fans with even more off-track entertainment. Admission to each evening’s marquee concert is included in the same-day race ticket in any price range, maximizing the fast-paced weekend of events.

Cheat Codes remains an inescapable musical force hopscotching through genres of electronic, dance, pop and now country leaving an impact of innovation and collaboration throughout popular culture. Their total stream tally eclipses a staggering six billion plays with a diverse discography, including the platinum Pop Radio top-five smash “No Promises” [feat. Demi Lovato], the gold-certified “Feels Great” [feat. Fetty Wap & CVBZ] and gold-selling breakout “SEX” with Kriss Kross Amsterdam.

On the international front, “Only You” [feat. Little Mix] soared to No. 1 on Pop Radio in the UK while the band received dozens of platinum certifications in 20 countries. Over the last 18 months, Cheat Codes released three very different and acclaimed albums focusing on each of the musician’s personal styles and tastes: Hellraisers part 1, Hellraisers part 2 and Hellraisers part 3 that include collaborations with Tyson Ritter, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Icona Pop, Felix Jaehn Gashi and many more.

Special guests MacKenzie Porter and Matt Stell also will join Cheat Codes for unreleased collaborations on Sunday, Aug. 7, beginning at 1 p.m. CT on the Cumberland River Stage in the Big Machine X footprint. The Cumberland River Stage is located on the corner of Titans Way and Victory Ave.

The Cumberland River Stage in Big Machine X also will feature daily performances from rising stars from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; 9 a.m.-7:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; and 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Among those scheduled are CMT Next Women of Country alum Hannah Dasher, Spotify’s Fresh Finds artist Carter Faith, and Big Machine Label Group’s Mackenzie Carpenter and Tiera Kennedy.

Since 2011, HISH has been a staple in Nashville, writing songs and playing at some of the biggest events in Music City. The songwriter turned artist-producer quickly began to make a name for himself with his electro-infused spin on country music.

He has toured with Brantley Gilbert, Chase Bryant and Dustin Lynch, among others, and has performed at some of country music’s most notable festivals both in the U.S. and abroad. HISH currently is a resident DJ at prominent Nashville venues while continuing to play festivals around the globe.

HISH will open for superstar Tim McGraw on the ZYN Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8:10 p.m. The ZYN Main Stage is adjacent to Cumberland Park between the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and the pedestrian bridge.

Building anticipation for McGraw’s concert, the energy will hit a pinnacle moment that evening beginning at 8:30 p.m. The multi-hyphenate superstar most recently earned his 45th chart-topping hit with “7500 OBO” from HERE ON EARTH (Big Machine Records), McGraw’s 19th worldwide No. 1 album. His unparalleled career includes sales of over 80 million records worldwide and countless industry accolades. The three-time Grammy® winner will make his only stop in Nashville during his 2022 North American tour when he performs as part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Officially kicking off the festivities, the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage will feature Aaron Lewis, Deana Carter, Abby Anderson and Jackson Dean. The entertainment on Aug. 5 begins at 7 p.m. on the ZYN Main Stage.

The Grand Ole Prix culminates the musically-driven weekend on Sunday, Aug. 7, with headliners Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce, plus Midland and Callista Clark beginning at 5:45 p.m. on the ZYN Main Stage. Dee Jay Silver will open the music at 5 p.m.

Three-day and individual tickets are available for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets.

About the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix:

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will visit Nashville Aug. 5-7 for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 17-race season. The three-day festival of racing and music also will include Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks and Vintage Indy. The musical entertainment is highlighted by nightly on-site concerts featuring prominent artists led by Tim McGraw on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Carly Pearce and Brantley Gilbert for the Grand Ole Prix show on Sunday, Aug. 7. For ticket and event information, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.