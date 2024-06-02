Big Machine Announces Pop Up During CMA Fest 2024

Big Machine Label Group announced the Big Machine Pop Up during this year’s CMA Fest. From Thursday, June 6, through Saturday, June 8, fans can enjoy acoustic performances, meet and greets and more from several artists on the label group’s impressive roster at the newly-minted Bell Bottoms Up (120 Third Avenue South).

The event is free and open to the public from 11 am to 2 pm each day. Participating artists include Brett Young, Brantley Gilbert, Midland, Jackson Dean, Conner Smith, Chase McDaniel, Mae Estes, Greylan James, Noah Hicks and more. Meet and greets will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis. To be guaranteed entry and skip the line, fast pass wristbands can be obtained with a $25 donation to the Music Has Value Fund. Fast pass wristbands are available Wednesday, June 5, from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Big Machine Distillery (122 3rd Ave S). See rules here. Participating sponsors include: Climbing Kites, Heineken, Lone River and Monster Energy.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 6

11:00 am– Conner Smith

12:00 pm– Jackson Dean

1:00 pm– Brett Young

Friday, June 7

11:00 am– Shaylen & Noah Hicks

12:00 pm– Brantley Gilbert

1:00 pm– CreatiVets

Saturday, June 8

11:00 am– Greylan James & Chase McDaniel

12:00 pm– Midland

1:00 pm– Mae Estes

