Big Machine Announces Additional Artists for Bash on Lower Broadway

The countdown is on, and on August 29, Big Machine Label Group will take over downtown Nashville to toast to 20 years since its inception with Big Machine 20 – a star-studded, multi-artist concert held on lower Broadway and free to the public. Additional talent has been added to the lineup, as Carly Pearce, Aaron Lewis and The Jack Wharff Band have been announced to take the stage along with Riley Green, Sheryl Crow, Brett Young and more.

The label group will celebrate two decades of chart-topping hits and genre-defining talent, with the evening also serving as the official kick-off party for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship weekend. Stars from throughout BMLG’s 20-year history, including The Band Perry, RaeLynn, Danielle Peck, Danielle Bradbery, and Jack Ingram are also set to perform, as well as rising star Preston Cooper, and exciting special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

Big Machine 20 will also include the fifth annual Freedom Friday event, honoring members of the Military, Police, Fire, First Responders, and Frontline Heroes. Last year’s Freedom Friday concert saw more than 118,000 attendees pack into the heart of Nashville for live music, exclusive sponsor activations and pre-race excitement ahead of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix. VIP viewing tickets for Big Machine 20 are available here.

Founded by Scott Borchetta on September 1st, 2005, the Big Machine Label Group has sold more than 226 million albums and tallied 186 No. 1 songs with more than 400 RIAA-certified tracks. Artists on the label’s roster have scored 76 GRAMMY nominations, 54 ACM Awards wins, and 28 CMA Awards wins, as well as multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Awards, and more.

