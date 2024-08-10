Big Lots Announces Store Closures Including Two Middle TN Locations

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
stock photo /canva

Big Lots announced it will close stores across the U.S., including two stores in Middle Tennessee, in a filing from the company.

The company first announced closing 150 stores but increased that number to 315. You can find out if your local Big Lots is closing by clicking on it here. 

In Middle Tennessee, the Franklin location at 209 South Royal Oaks Boulevard and the Madison location at 2301 Gallatin Pike N are closing.

Closing sales have begun with discounts of 20 percent off according to the website, no exact last day of business for these locations has been shared at this time.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. is a discount home store operating more than 1,300 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce store with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

Previous articleSave the Date for Fall Events at Cheekwood
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here