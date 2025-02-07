Big Game Food Deals 2025

On Sunday, February 9th, the big game will take place, and it is one of the biggest food days of the year, behind Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you want to feed your family and friends or bring something to a gathering, we have gathered some food deals below.

7-Eleven: This year, 7-Eleven is celebrating the Big Game with several 7NOW Delivery app deals, including BOGO free large pizzas. You can also get $20 off orders of $30 or more when you use promo code BIGGAME at checkout. Score $5 off select 18- to 24-packs of beer.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s is celebrating the Big Game with 20 FREE boneless wings when you purchase $40 or more online or in-app and use promo code SBWINGS25 during checkout. Offer valid on Feb. 9 only.

Auntie Anne’s: On Feb. 9, Auntie Anne’s is offering rewards members a $5 reward when you buy a Football Bucket online or in-app. You must redeem your reward in-app within 14 days of receiving it.

Bar Louie: Grab a 3 Bar Bites for $25 deal at Bar Louie on Feb. 9. Your options include Bavarian Pretzels, Chicken Tenders or Wings (for an extra $2), Fried Cheese Curds, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, and Thai Crispy Calamari. You can also get 5 domestic beers (Michelob Ultra, Bud Light) for $10, 5 for $12 imports (Corona, Corona Premiere), and 5 for $15 High Noon Seltzers.

Buffalo Wild Wings: If the Big Game (Sunday, Feb. 9) goes into overtime, you can score six free boneless or traditional wings on Monday, Feb. 10, from 2 – 5 p.m. (local), at Buffalo Wild Wings. Offer valid for dine-in and in-person takeout only.

Chipotle: Chipotle is offering up to 50,000 FREE entrees during the Big Game. When something “extra” happens, like the offense kicks an extra point, converts on a fourth down play, scores a 2-point conversion, or any other event Chipotle deems “extra”, Chipotle will share a story on Instagram (@Chipotle), and a text-to-claim code on X (@ChipotleTweets). The first fans to text the code to 888-222 will receive a code for a free Chipotle entree. Plus, on Monday, Feb. 10, Chipotle is also giving rewards members FREE Guac and Queso Blanco when you make any online or in-app purchase and use promo code EXTRA25 at checkout.

Chuck E. Cheese: This year, Chuck E. Cheese is celebrating the Big Game and National Pizza Day with a week-long BOGO large 1-topping pizza deal from Feb. 3 – 9 when you use promo code PIZZADAY at checkout online or in-app. This weekend, Feb. 7 – 9, you can save 20% on online orders for carryout or delivery when you use promo code GAMEDAY at checkout.

Cracker Barrel: From Feb. 7 – 9, you can get 15% off Party Platters (and Family Meal Baskets) to-go orders. Here are the platter options. Each serves 10 people:

Crispy Tender Dippers Platter: 30 or 60 hand-breaded crispy tenders with your choice of three signature sauces, $58.99 (30 tenders), $115.99 (60 tenders)

Barrel Cheeseburger Slider Platter: 10 mini cheeseburgers topped with American cheese, served with ketchup, mayo, mustard, and pickles, $32.99

Build Your Own Fried Saucy Chicken Sandwich Bar: Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and three signature sauces, $90.99

Build Your Own Grilled Saucy Chicken Sandwich Bar: Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and three signature sauces, $90.99

Krispy Kreme: Grab a Krispy Kreme Big Game Dozen (six football-shaped and six Original Glazed Doughnuts) online, in-app, or in-store through Feb. 9. Krispy Kreme is taking pre-order catering sizes of the football doughnuts now. On Sunday, Feb. 9, you can get a $2 Original Glazed dozen when you purchase any dozen or 15-count Minis.

Krystal: Score 12 original Krystals for $12 or a Cheese Sackful for $15 at Krystal.

Marco’s Pizza: Marco’s Pizza has a Big Game Bundle (one large 1-topping pizza, Cheezybread, and Cinnasquares) for $19.99 when you use promo code MEGAMEAL at checkout online or in-app.

McAlister’s Deli: Rewards members can get $5 off a delivery order of $25 or more at McAlister’s Deli from Feb. 7 – 9.

Newk’s Eatery: In celebration of the Big Game, Newk’s Eatery is offering two pizzas and a salad for $20. Pizza options include pepperoni, pepperoni & sausage, Margherita, BBQ chicken, and Newk’s Q. For the salad, you can select between garden, Caesar, and Greek.

Noodles & Company: Through Feb. 9, you can score a catering dessert tray when you buy one catering pan at Noodles & Company and use promo code GAMECHANGER2025 during checkout online or in-app.

Papa Johns: Enjoy an XL NY Style Pizza for $11.99 on Feb. 9 at Papa Johns. You can also grab an $11.99 heart-shaped pizza at Papa Johns on Feb. 9.

Popeyes: This year, Popeyes is offering rewards members a 12-piece w

Wings (boneless or traditional) or a 12-piece tenders for $10 when you order online or in-app. Offer valid through Feb. 9.

Walmart: Feed a group of eight for just $8 each with Walmart’s Game Day Meal Basket. Check out 13 pre-selected items you can add to your cart with one click for pickup or delivery through Feb. 9, 2025. We’re talking queso ingredients, meatballs, chicken wings, Frank’s RedHot, and more. Check out Walmart.com/gameday for all the info.

