Big Game Day Food Deals

The big game takes place today – Sunday, February 8th. If you are feeding a crowd or just your family, find these deals below.

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven is serving up Big Game–ready savings, including a second whole large pizza for just $3 (Feb. 8–9), $20 for 20 chicken tenders or wings, and $10 off your first 7NOW delivery over $20 with code DELIVERY10. Members can also score everyday steals like $5 value meals, $5 wings or boneless bites, $1 donuts with coffee, and $0.89 Big Gulp drinks with a grill item purchase through the 7Rewards app.

Applebee’s: On Sunday, Feb. 8, Applebee’s is offering 20 FREE Boneless Wings with any $40 online order for the Big Game when you use promo code SBWINGS26. The one-day deal is available for To Go or delivery when ordering through Applebees.com.

Blaze Pizza: From Feb. 6-8, Blaze Pizza has a $10.99 deal for a large one-topping pizza, applicable to online orders (carryout only).

Chipotle: Chipotle is skipping a traditional Super Bowl commercial and instead giving fans two big ways to score. During the game on Sunday, February 8, Chipotle will drop a one-time Instagram Reel (“The Chipotle Realest 30”) after halftime and before the third quarter— the first 100,000 people to text the on-screen code to 888222 will get a free entrée. Leading up to the game, customers can also order Game Day Nacho Hacks exclusively through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com from Thursday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 8, featuring shareable nacho-style bundles with chips, queso, guac, salsas, and optional chicken or steak for easy game-day hosting.

Dave & Busters: If you need a screen to watch the big game, head to Dave & Busters. For $24.99, you get unlimited game play all day, endless wings during the Big Game, premium seating, big-screen access, and more surprises at Dave & Buster’s on Feb. 8. Pre-purchase of tickets is required.

Denny’s: Denny’s is offering $10 off any $30 online order from Feb. 6–8, 2026, when you use code CHAMP10N at Dennys.com. Just in time for the Big Game, the brand is also rolling out a new 20-count boneless wing party pack, perfect for feeding a crowd.

Domino’s: From Feb. 2 through Feb. 8 you can get a free medium 2-topping pizza when you order online. Eligible customers will find this offer on their My Deals & Rewards page. Delivery orders are subject to local store minimum order requirements.

GrubHub: Thinking about ordering from your favorite local restaurant for the big game? Grubhub recently rolled out no delivery or service fees on $50+ restaurant orders. Check for Game Day food deals near you.

KFC: KFC is offering 20 Wings for $20, available February 2–11, featuring Hot & Spicy or Honey BBQ wings plus four dipping sauces of your choice. The app-only offer delivers about 20% savings, zero prep, and the option to schedule orders in advance or get delivery before kickoff.

Little Caesar’s: As an official sponsor of the Big Game – be sure to take advantage of its limited time deals and enter to win tickets to next years Big Game in Los Angeles. We’re eyeing the BIG!BIG! BUNDLE deal – for just $18.99 you can get two large classic pizzas, crazy bread and a 2-liter bottle of Pepsi.

Paris Baguette: Dessert is covered for the Big Game with Paris Baguette’s football-themed treats. Through Feb. 8, grab the King Cream Football Donut, and from Feb. 6–8, the Triple Chocolate Football Cream Cake is available in cafés.

Popeye’s: Popeyes is celebrating the Big Game with two easy deals for rewards members. From Feb. 5–8, get 12 chicken tenders or wings for $12, and on Feb. 8, score six free bone-in or boneless wings with a $10 minimum purchase.

Taco Bell: Order your Taco Bell fix on Grubhub through Feb. 8 and get $15 off when you spend $50+.

Q’doba: Whether you want to place a customizable order with QDOBA catering to feed a whole crew — or just order a few snacks QDOBA is offering $0 Delivery fee from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8 when you order in the app or online.

Whole Foods: Whether you are prepping your own snacks, ordering Game Day catering, or grabbing a couple of prepared foods. Whole Foods is fully prepared to fuel your Game Day eats. Plus Prime members can save 40% on cooked and uncooked chicken wings through February 14th.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email