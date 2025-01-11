Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee Looking for 100 New Mentors in January

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) is honoring National Mentoring Month this January with a series of events and initiatives across the region, spotlighting the urgent need for new mentors to support local youth.

“The demand for mentors continues to grow,” said Melissa Hudson-Gant, CEO of BBBSMT. “National Mentoring Month is a time to rally our community to make a difference. By volunteering as a Big, supporting our programs or helping spread the word, you can change the trajectory of a young person’s life.”

For 55 years, BBBSMT has connected adult volunteers with young people in one-on-one mentoring relationships that promote personal growth and resilience. The impact of these relationships is profound. In 2024 alone, BBBSMT served nearly 800 youth and created 175 new matches between mentors (Bigs) and mentees (Littles). Moreover, 97% of Littles reported maintaining or improving their emotional regulation with the support of a caring adult.

Despite these successes, the need for mentors is growing. Currently, more than 100 young people in Middle Tennessee are waiting to be paired with a Big.

“Mentoring has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said Brian Donnelly, longtime Big Brother and Broker Engagement Leader, National Accounts, SERVPRO. “It’s not about having all the answers – it’s about being present and showing your Little that someone cares. Watching my Little, Drew, grow in confidence and achieve his goals has been incredibly fulfilling, and I’ve grown just as much in the process.” BBBSMT has planned the following events and initiatives to engage the community during National Mentoring Month: Jan. 14: Predators Game – spotlight and tabling

Jan. 23: Pride Connect Happy Hour – sponsor and spotlight

Jan. 24: CityCURRENT – nonprofit spotlight and newsletter feature

Jan. 24–26: Tennessee State Capitol illuminated in green to honor National Mentoring Month

Jan. 28: Virtual Open Info Session for prospective mentors

Visit mentorakid.org to refer a friend and get entered into the National Mentoring Month raffle for a chance to win free Whataburger for a year. “As we celebrate National Mentoring Month, we’re redefining what it means to be a mentor,” Hudson-Gant said. “It’s not about perfection; rather, it’s about showing up. Every small moment of connection can create a big impact.” To learn more about how you can support BBBSMT or become a mentor, visit mentorakid.org . About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Since 1969, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As a part of the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, BBBSMT makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), age 6 through young adulthood, in eight counties throughout Middle Tennessee.

