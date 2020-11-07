Joe Biden has been declared, on Saturday, the next President of the United States with Kamala Harris as Vice President, reports the AP.

Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania. ABC News is characterizing Biden as the “apparent winner” in Pennsylvania because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, would put him over the required 270 needed to win the White House.

Fox News is also projecting Biden the winner, saying “it came as the Fox News Decision Desk projected Saturday that Biden will win the state of Nevada and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

CNN and NBC also project Biden the winner.

Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

This election has been historic with at least 159.8 million Americans voting in the 2020 presidential election. The projected vote total marks a record high number of ballots cast in a presidential election and the highest voter turnout rate among eligible citizens since 1900. President-Elect Joe Biden has also received more votes than any president in history. Kamala Harris also makes history as the first woman and first woman of color to be Vice President.