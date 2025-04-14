Bicyclist Rescued From Embankment Near River in Murfreesboro

On Sunday, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) units responded to a technical rescue involving a bicyclist who had veered off the greenway and down a small embankment near the river’s edge.

After crews made contact with the patient, they confirmed the situation required a technical rescue. The patient was found at the bottom of the embankment, near the water. The crew immediately initiated patient care and determined the injuries were not life-threatening.

Firefighters assembled a rope system and safely extricated the patient using a stokes basket. The individual was then transported via MFRD’s Utility Terrain Vehicle (AT4) to a Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) ambulance staged nearby.

The patient was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

