Bicyclist Killed in Murfreesboro Crash

By
Source Staff
-
0
155
Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department

July 19, 2024 – A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

Investigators say the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on South Rutherford Blvd. Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

South Rutherford Blvd. was closed between Billy Blvd. and Haven Dr. in both directions but has since reopened.

The driver who left the scene is in custody. Charges are pending.

MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here