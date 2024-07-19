Bicyclist Killed in Murfreesboro Crash

July 19, 2024 – A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

Investigators say the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on South Rutherford Blvd. Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

South Rutherford Blvd. was closed between Billy Blvd. and Haven Dr. in both directions but has since reopened.

The driver who left the scene is in custody. Charges are pending.

MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

