Bicyclist Injured After Being Hit by SUV in Murfreesboro

A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by an SUV.

The driver and bicyclist were traveling SE on W. College St. when the collision happened at 10:23 a.m. Aug. 5. The driver of the Cadillac SUV was cited for failure to exercise due care.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services treated the bicyclist on the scene before taking him to the hospital.