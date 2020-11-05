Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents of Blackman and Stewarts Creek High School students:

Blackman High School parents:

Beginning Friday, Nov. 6, all students at the school will move to distance learning for a few days. All students will distance-learn Friday through Wednesday, Nov. 11. In-person learners will return to school next Thursday, Nov. 12.

The school is experiencing an increased number of students and staff members who are on quarantine. So the school is closing for a few days to allow time for some of them to complete their quarantine period.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances.

The school’s administration will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information.

Stewarts Creek High School parents:

The school was scheduled to reopen Friday, Nov. 6, for in-person students. However, we need to extend the school’s closing by one day to allow for additional staff members to roll off of quarantine. So the school will now reopen to in-person learners on Monday, Nov. 9.

Thank you for your understanding and patience as we have worked through this situation.

The school’s principal will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information.