from Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee

As the nation faces the current coronavirus concern, scammers are already finding ways to take advantage of us.

A common tactic for these criminals is using fear to elicit a reaction from us and they’re using this pandemic as an opportunity to steal our money.

The most common scams surrounding coronavirus are:

Fake cures: There is currently no cure or vaccine to treat coronavirus. Any claims that suggest otherwise are 100% false.

There is currently no cure or vaccine to treat coronavirus. Any claims that suggest otherwise are 100% false. Phony fundraisers: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suggests researching charities before donating. You can verify nonprofits at GivingMatters.com.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suggests researching charities before donating. You can verify nonprofits at GivingMatters.com. Impersonations: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not go door-to-door gathering information about infectious diseases. If you encounter a person claiming to be from the CDC, contact your local police department.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not go door-to-door gathering information about infectious diseases. If you encounter a person claiming to be from the CDC, contact your local police department. Phishing emails : Recently, the Secret Service issued a warning about emails that appear to be sent from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The email contains a link that does NOT connect to the CDC. It is best to check the sender’s email address and avoid opening emails from senders that you do not know.

: Recently, the Secret Service issued a warning about emails that appear to be sent from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The email contains a link that does NOT connect to the CDC. It is best to check the sender’s email address and avoid opening emails from senders that you do not know. Counterfeit products/price gouging: Many consumers have reported false product descriptions and increased prices while shopping online. It is best to read reviews and look into the seller’s history before clicking “buy now”.

Council on Aging Gives Precautions to Take to Avoid Coronavirus