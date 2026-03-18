Better Business Bureau Warns of “Storm Chasers” After Severe Weather

As severe storms, tornadoes, and high winds impact communities across the region, Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging homeowners to remain vigilant against “storm chasers”—contractors who follow storms to target vulnerable consumers in need of urgent repairs.

In the aftermath of damaging weather, many homeowners face pressure to quickly fix roofs, siding, and structural issues. Unfortunately, this urgency can create an opportunity for dishonest or unqualified contractors to take advantage of storm victims.

“After severe weather, scammers know people are stressed and eager to restore safety to their homes,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “That’s exactly when dishonest contractors show up with quick fix promises that can end up costing consumers far more in the long run.”

“Storm chasers” often appear shortly after severe weather events, going door-to-door or contacting homeowners with promises of fast, low-cost repairs. While some may be legitimate, others may lack proper licensing, offer temporary fixes, or make promises they fail to deliver.

Common Storm-Related Red Flags

BBB encourages consumers to watch for these warning signs following storms:

Contractors who show up uninvited or pressure you to act immediately

Requests for large upfront payments before work begins

Offers that seem too good to be true

Lack of proper licensing, insurance, or local references

Contractors asking you to sign over insurance checks

High-pressure tactics are especially common after storms, when homeowners may feel rushed to prevent further damage.

BBB Tips to Protect Yourself After a Storm. To avoid falling victim to storm-related scams, BBB recommends:

1. Contact your insurance company first

Understand your coverage, deductible, and claims process before hiring a contractor.

2. Research contractors thoroughly

Look for trusted, local businesses with verified credentials, reviews, and proper licensing.

3. Get multiple written estimates

Comparing bids helps identify unusually high or low pricing that could signal a scam.

4. Get everything in writing

Ensure contracts clearly outline scope of work, costs, and timelines before signing.

5. Avoid paying upfront in full

Legitimate contractors typically require partial payment—not the full amount—before work begins.

6. Be cautious with door-to-door offers

Always verify identification, business credentials, and local presence before engaging.

7. Don’t sign over insurance payments

Maintain control of your claim and pay contractors directly after reviewing invoices.

Stay Alert During Storm Season

Severe weather—including thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hail—can leave communities vulnerable not only to damage but also to scams. BBB emphasizes that taking a few extra steps before hiring a contractor can prevent costly mistakes and ensure repairs are completed safely and professionally.

Consumers are encouraged to report suspicious activity to BBB Scam Tracker and seek out Accredited Businesses when making hiring decisions.

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