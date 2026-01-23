Better Business Bureau Encourages Businesses and Consumers to Prepare Ahead of This Weekend’s Snowstorm

With a winter snowstorm expected to impact the region this weekend, Better Business Bureau (BBB) is encouraging both businesses and consumers to take steps now to stay safe and minimize disruptions. Winter weather can lead to power outages, travel challenges, property damage, and business closures—but preparation can make a meaningful difference.

BBB’s approach to storm readiness focuses on four key steps: plan, prepare, respond, and recover.

Know Your Risks

Snow and ice can cause slippery roads, frozen pipes, roof damage, and extended power outages. Businesses should consider how weather conditions may affect employees, customers, inventory, and operations. Consumers are encouraged to think ahead about travel, deliveries, and access to essential services during the storm.

Plan How You’ll Respond

A simple response plan can help reduce confusion during severe weather. Businesses should decide in advance how they will communicate closures, delayed openings, or remote work options to employees and customers. It’s also important to know which systems or equipment should be safely shut down if power is lost.

Protecting personal and financial information is also critical. Power outages and remote work can increase the risk of cyber threats, so backing up data and using secure systems is key.

Prepare for Recovery

Once the storm passes, the goal is to return to normal as quickly and safely as possible. This may include making temporary repairs, restoring data from backups, or adjusting hours while operations resume. Reviewing and practicing recovery plans ahead of time helps everyone know what to expect.

Have a Backup Plan

Severe winter weather can sometimes cause longer-term disruptions. Businesses should consider backup work locations or remote work options if buildings are inaccessible. Consumers should plan for possible service delays and keep important documents and contact information easily accessible.

Take Steps Now

Simple preparations can go a long way. BBB recommends backing up important files, securing outdoor items, sharing emergency plans with employees or family members, and making arrangements for alternative work or service options if needed.

Be Cautious During Cleanup and Repairs

After the storm, scammers often target those in need of repairs. BBB advises both businesses and consumers to research contractors before hiring. BBB.org offers a list of BBB Accredited Businesses, including snow removal, restoration, and repair services.

“Winter storms can be unpredictable, but preparation helps reduce stress and risk,” Robyn Householder, President and CEO advises. “Taking a few steps now can help businesses and consumers protect what matters most.”

STAY-UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

