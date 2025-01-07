Best-Selling Author Annie F. Downs Pens Children’s Book About Loss

New York Times best-selling author, speaker and podcast host Annie F. Downs has announced the February 18th release of Where Did TJ Go? (Baker Books) co-authored with her sister, Tatum Green.

After Green suffered the loss of a baby, Downs wrote a story for her nephew, Sam, about where his baby brother TJ went. Beautifully illustrated by Jennie Poh, Where Did TJ Go? helps grieving families explain what happened and what kind of experiences a child might be having in heaven with the God who loves them and makes everything good in its time. Tender and sincere, this story doesn’t shy away from the hurt even as it offers comfort and hope to those left behind.

“We are so hopeful that this book will serve families in their grief – giving parents some tools for starting conversations with their kids, and giving kids some vision and hope about eternity,” comments Downs.

As the book explains, when a baby is on the way, everyone gets excited, including the little girls and boys who will have a new baby brother or sister to teach, play with, and care for. But sometimes things don’t work out as expected. Sometimes a baby doesn’t thrive.

Sometimes they die and sometimes they can’t even be born. When a loss like this happens, it’s hard on everyone–especially young children who wonder what happened to their baby brother or sister. Where are they now? Are they safe? Do they feel sad too? What about all the wonderful things they would have done if they had lived? Will they get to do them in heaven?

“When TJ passed away, we wanted a book to read to Sam that would give all of us a little peace and hope in the midst of unimaginable pain,” adds Green. “We hope that other families will find a similar comfort as they read our story together and know that they aren’t alone.”

