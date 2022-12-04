Best Desserts For Your Next Holiday Party

Desserts are a staple of the holiday season, especially at holiday parties. As you’re prepping this holiday season for all the upcoming gatherings, it’s important that you’re not empty-handed. What better option than a dessert that will make you the hero of the party? Whether it’s a party you’re hosting or attending, there’s bound to be a wide array of dessert options to choose from.

Papa C Pies has you covered with all of your holiday dessert needs, whether you need a dessert to serve to guests, bring as gifts, or just because! Check out some of their popular holiday pies and desserts.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Pie

A classic pie that is sure to please even the pickiest eater, our Ghirardelli chocolate pie is an excellent option for the holidays. If you’re giving a pie as a gift but you’re not sure what someone likes or you want to impress people at a holiday party, you can’t go wrong with a chocolate pie. The rich and smooth pie tastes amazing on its own but also pairs perfectly with ice cream or coffee.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie is the perfect pie to celebrate the cooler weather and holiday season. Papa C Pies uses a complex blend of spices along with cream to create a smooth-tasting pie that isn’t overwhelming. This makes it a splendid choice for all your holiday occasions. The pumpkin pie is available in a limited quantity daily, so stop by early or order ahead to make sure there’s one waiting just for you!

Elsie Mae’s Apple Pie

The flagship pie with a recipe straight from Grandma Elsie Mae’s kitchen is an essential choice on the dessert table during any holiday. Papa C Pies uses tart granny smith apples combined with their sugary cinnamon spice mix all surrounded by their light and flaky crust to make this pie so good you won’t be able to resist getting seconds.

Pretzels & Peanut Brittle

If you need to buy a small gift for multiple people, try Papa C Pies chocolate-covered pretzels or peanut brittle. The pretzels come in packs of one, three, or four and are decorated for the season. They are all wrapped and tied with a ribbon, making them the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for your family and loved ones. Kettle-cooked peanut brittle also makes a delicious treat that is sure to make you the most popular person at the party!

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are a tasty treat that can be served for dessert or breakfast. There’s never a bad time to eat a cinnamon roll! Let Papa C Pies worry about breakfast on Christmas morning. Just pop their cinnamon rolls in the oven to warm them up with no stress. You can focus on spending time with your family and working on Christmas dinner (or pick up a chicken pot pie from Papa C Pies too!).

Papa C Pies

Get your holiday orders in now! Order on Papa C Pies website or stop in and check out their in-store selections. Papa C Pies can be found at 99 Seaboard Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027.

