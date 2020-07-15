Best Buy is requiring all customers to wear a face mask beginning July 15 due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

Via the website, customers will be required to wear one to enter the store. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.

They state, “We will provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one, and small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one. Any customer who has a concern about wearing a mask will be able to shop Best Buy via our website and app and choose home delivery or contactless curbside pickup, which remains in place at all our stores.”

The company feels this measure will not only protect their customers but Best Buy employees.

“Although the risk of infection cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is community spread of COVID-19, we’re grateful to our customers and employees for working together to do what we can to keep us all safe,” they continued.

For the latest information, visit their website.