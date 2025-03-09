Bertelkamp Announces Retirement as Vol Network Radio Analyst

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Bert Bertelkamp, the radio color analyst for University of Tennessee’s men’s basketball games for the past 26 years, announced Friday he will retire at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.

Bertelkamp has worked alongside Bob Kesling, who will also retire in April, calling Tennessee basketball games for Vol Network since 1999-2000. The duo has provided the soundtrack to fans throughout the state—and beyond—for many of the biggest moments in the history of Tennessee basketball.

“Being the Vol Network’s color analyst for men’s basketball the last 26 years has been an honor and a privilege,” Bertelkamp said. “I have been blessed to meet many great people and have had the opportunity to develop numerous lifelong relationships. The bottom line is it has been a wonderful experience and I will always be grateful for the opportunity.”

Known for his jubilant catchphrases such as “Money” and “Talk to me,” Bertelkamp has called games for many of the best teams in program history. His voice is linked to groups that totaled four SEC regular season titles and one SEC Tournament crown, as well as participated in 15 NCAA Tournaments, with eight Sweet 16 berths and two Elite Eight trips.

