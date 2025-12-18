Bert Kreischer and Hardy to Host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Comedian & actor BERT KREISCHER and country music star HARDY will host NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, airing LIVE Wednesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*. Social media star Haley Baylee (@haleyybaylee) will correspond from New York City and count down with the East Coast at midnight ET for New York City’s Ball Drop. Kreischer and HARDY will keep the party going through midnight CT, featuring Nashville’s renowned Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Stage.

“You hear people say I’m honored and privileged to be working with a certain group of people but in this case, I am blown away that I’m allowed to work with these people. This lineup is insane,” said Kreischer. “This event, which I was a very small part of last year, is so much fun. To be working with my buddy HARDY… it feels like I should be paying CBS to do this. I can’t wait. I hope I keep my shirt on, and I promise not to drink until the stroke of midnight, unless you want me to start drinking earlier.”

“Celebrating New Year’s in Music City is always a blast,” said HARDY. “It’s great to be back playing Nashville’s Big Bash and I’m stoked to co-host this year with one of the funniest dudes I know.”

HARDY will also perform live at Bicentennial Park in Nashville along with previously announced headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, and special guests CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Additionally, the five-hour special will feature performances by Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr. from various venues across the city, as well as special appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Grammy-award winning country superstar Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack. The official watch party is free and open to fans 21 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6PM. Guaranteed entry tickets and VIP upgrade options can be purchased in advance HERE.

