Benjamin Tod Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Over the last few years, recording artist Benjamin Tod has been prolific with both his long-running group, Lost Dog Street Band, and solo projects, but with a recent announcement that he and his wife—and Lost Dog bandmate—Ashley Mae are expecting their first child, the touring side of things will look a little different in 2026.

And with that news, the time has finally come to announce Benjamin Tod & The Inline Six and their coast-to-coast 2026 tour dates. Kicking things off in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on April 16th, the tour will stop in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl on May 9th.

Artist pre-sale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, November 18th, at 10 am local time, followed by a venue pre-sale which kicks off on Thursday, November 20th, also at 10 am local. The entire tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 21st, at 10 am local time. For ticket information, please visit benjamintodmusic.com/tour.

