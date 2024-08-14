Benefit Ride to Take Place for Sebastian Rogers Six Months After Disappearance

It’s been nearly six months since 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers disappeared from his mother and stepfather’s home in Hendersonville on February 26.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Department along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and search crews have searched multiple counties using boats, helicopters and horses in hopes of finding Sebastian. Although there are no new updates in the search at this time, authorities say they are remaining committed to investigating this case.

To celebrate Sebastian’s love for animals, a non-profit dog rescue, Mikaela’s Mutt Motel, is hosting Sebastian’s Rescue Ride later this month.

While the ride will benefit Mikaela’s Mutt Motel, the event will also spread awareness about Sebastian’s disappearance. A prayer vigil will take place after the ride.

The event is set for Saturday, August 24 at 2pm at the Fallen Brewery on Jardco Drive in Clarksville.

A $25 donation will include a custom t-shirt, a bracelet, and food/drinks.

Motorcycles and all vehicles are welcomed.

