Due to rising COVID-19 cases, Hop Springs, in Murfreesboro, has decided to reschedule the 1st Annual Disaster Relief Concert benefiting homeowners assisted by Inspiritus Disaster Relief efforts in Middle Tennessee. Originally planned for Sunday, August 29, 2021, Craig Campbell, CJ Solar, Presley & Taylor, Mark McKay and Liam Coleman were scheduled to perform and comedian Reno Collier was set to guest host and emcee.

“We appreciate all of the artists who committed to perform, Hop Springs for hosting, our media partners Cumulus Radio and the Murfreesboro Pulse and all of the volunteers who were working tirelessly on this fun event,” said Virginia Spencer of Inspiritus. “The needs are still great, as many families in Davidson, Wilson, and Putnam counties still need our help restoring their homes from the floods and tornados. With the help of our partners and generous volunteers across Middle Tennessee, Inspiritus is determined to help them return home again. To donate to help these families: www.weinspirit.org/donate.”

Fans can still support disaster relief – and be a hero to yourself, spouse or significant other – by visiting the Kendra Scott Green Hills location in the Hill Center, 4025 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 505. Shoppers who mention Inspiritus when making jewelry purchases August 26-28, 2021 will have 20% of their purchases donated to the Inspiritus Disaster Relief Fund.

Visit https:// kendrascottxinspiritus. splashthat.com for more details and to shop online.

For ticket refund information, visit www.bit.ly/ InspiritusConcert.