Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Ice Cream Bars

Ben & Jerry’s is introducing a new product line of ice cream bars featuring five distinctive flavors, bringing the brand’s signature chunks and swirls into a convenient handheld format. The launch includes nationwide giveaway events and wide retail distribution beginning January 2026.

Five New Ice Cream Bar Flavors Available

The new Ben & Jerry’s ice cream bars feature decadent ice cream loaded with chunks and swirls, dipped in a chocolatey coating with cookie pieces. Five flavors join the lineup including fan-favorite Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Strawberry Cheesecake offers a fruity option, while two entirely new flavors debut with PB Pretzel and Caramel Blondie. Each bar delivers the same quality and indulgence that Ben & Jerry’s pint containers are known for, now in portable form.

Retail Availability and Pricing Details

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream bars will arrive in grocery store freezer aisles starting January 2026. The bars come in four-count multipacks containing 2.5-ounce bars, priced between $5.99 and $7.49. Convenience stores will stock individual Cookie Dough bars beginning spring 2026, priced at $3.99 per bar. The multipack format allows consumers to sample multiple flavors or share with family and friends.

Nationwide Scoop Shop Giveaway December 17

Following the Venice Beach event, over 150 participating Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops across the country will distribute free ice cream bars on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The company plans to give away more than 20,000 ice cream bars total during this nationwide promotion. Participating locations span from Los Angeles to New York, with specific Scoop Shop details available at benjerry.com. The December 17 giveaway provides coast-to-coast access to the new products.

Values-Based Ingredients and B Corp Certification

Ben & Jerry’s produces these new ice cream bars using values-sourced ingredients, maintaining the company’s commitment to ethical sourcing. As a Certified B Corporation, the brand incorporates Linked Prosperity into business practices through responsible ingredient purchasing. The ice cream bars contain high-quality components with no artificial flavors. Ben & Jerry’s continues its tradition of creating premium frozen desserts while supporting social justice initiatives. The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation granted $4.8 million in 2025 to progressive grassroots organizations nationwide.

Product Distribution and Company Background

The new Ben & Jerry’s ice cream bars will be distributed through supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry’s currently operates in over 35 countries worldwide, offering a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and non-dairy vegan desserts. The company produces all products with big chunks and swirls as signature elements. For additional information about the new ice cream bars and participating giveaway locations, visit benjerry.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email