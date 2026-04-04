Beloved Bakery Perenn Is Opening at Cheekwood This Spring

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is excited to announce a new culinary partnership that brings a beloved all-day café and bakery to its picturesque grounds. Perenn at Cheekwood will officially open on May 1, 2026, offering guests a fresh, thoughtfully curated dining option within the gardens.

Since opening its first Tennessee location in 2025, Perenn has quickly built a devoted

following for its artisanal pastries, handcrafted breads, and commitment to high-quality ingredients. Co-founders and husband-and-wife team Tyler and Aubrey O’Laskey said the Cheekwood location will reflect the same dedication to craftsmanship, hospitality, and thoughtful sourcing that defines the brand—while being uniquely inspired by its garden setting. Perenn also operates the café at the Nevada Museum of Art and four other locations in Reno, Nevada.

The name Perenn, derived from “perennial,” reflects the O’Laskeys’ love of gardens and the idea that things return and grow stronger over time. This philosophy influences their approach to food, spaces, and community, making Cheekwood a natural fit for the bakery’s continued growth. Tyler and Aubrey are also Cheekwood members and frequent visitors to the historic estate.

The menu will feature Perenn’s signature bakery oﬀerings, including pastries, cookies, and handmade breads and croissants, alongside a seasonal café menu designed to feel light, fresh, and in harmony with the surrounding landscape. Guests can enjoy breakfast sandwiches on signature sourdough made with house-milled flour, a variety of hearty salads, a garden club sandwich with rotisserie chicken, and a leek-and-garlic grilled cheese. A full espresso and tea menu will also be available.

“We’ve always believed that where you enjoy a meal matters just as much as what the meal is,” said Tyler and Aubrey O’Laskey, co-founders of Perenn. “Cheekwood is one of the most beautiful and meaningful spaces in Nashville and being part of it is incredibly special to us. Our love of gardening has always been part of Perenn’s story, and the idea of something perennial feels especially fitting here. We’re excited for this to be a place for everything from a quiet afternoon croissant and coﬀee to a family picnic in the gardens.”

Perenn at Cheekwood will be open during regular Cheekwood operating hours and will be located in the Frist Learning Center courtyard, in the space previously occupied by Café 29.

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