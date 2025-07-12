Belmont Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University women’s soccer head coach Kelsey Cameron released the program’s fall schedule Friday.

After winning its most conference matches since 2019 – and reaching its first Missouri Valley Conference semifinal – the Bruins head into the 2025 campaign with confidence and promise.

Belmont returns four players who received All-MVC honors last season, Sydney Jones , Eliza Paisley , Reagan Ross , and Ava Labocki .

“We are excited about our fall schedule, which features a diverse mix of non-conference opponents designed to prepare us for the challenges of Missouri Valley Conference play,” Cameron said. “We believe this competitive slate will push our team towards our aim of winning the conference championship. Following one of the most successful seasons in our program’s recent history, we understand the hard work is just beginning and are excited for the challenges ahead.”

Following exhibition matches against WKU and Austin Peay, Belmont opens regular season play Aug. 14 vs. Middle Tennessee at E.S. Rose Park.

The Bruins defeated Middle Tennessee, 2-1, last season.

Belmont also welcomes Southeast Missouri (Aug. 17), Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 4), and Samford (Sept. 11) to E.S. Rose Park during the non-conference.

The Bruins travel to the Palmetto State Aug. 24 to face Coastal Carolina.

Belmont opens MVC play Sept. 19 at Southern Illinois. The Bruins won, 3-0, in 2024.

Other notable dates include a Sept. 25 meeting with conference finalist Drake, an Oct. 5 date with rival Murray State, and the regular season finale Oct. 30 vs. Illinois State.

The 2025 MVC Tournament will take place Nov. 2-9.

Source: Belmont

