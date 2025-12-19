Belmont University & Tennessee Board of Regents Launch Statewide Nursing Transfer Pathway

Belmont University and TBR-The College System of Tennessee announced a new transfer pathway for nursing graduates of Tennessee’s community colleges to advance their education at Belmont’s Inman College of Nursing, including bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

Belmont President Greg Jones and Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor Flora W. Tydings signed an articulation agreement establishing the facilitated transfer pathway during a ceremony just before the Board of Regents convened its quarterly meeting. They were joined by leaders of Belmont’s nursing program, presidents of the community colleges and members of the board, which governs the state’s public community colleges and colleges of applied technology.

The agreement provides a more seamless pathway for graduates of the community colleges with Associate of Science (A.S.) in Health Sciences degrees to transfer into Belmont’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) program. The new statewide pathway offers an affordable and accessible route into one of Tennessee’s most critical professions, enabling students to take their first two years at a community college and then pursue B.S.N. and graduate degrees at the university level.

Dr. Jones said, “At Belmont, we believe education is a catalyst for flourishing communities, and nowhere is that more evident than in healthcare. This partnership with Tennessee’s community colleges reflects our shared commitment to meeting one of the state’s most pressing workforce needs—highly skilled nurses. By creating a clear, affordable pathway to a Belmont nursing degree, we are opening doors for students across Tennessee to pursue lives of purpose and service while strengthening the health and well-being of our neighbors.”

Said Dr. Tydings, “Healthcare is one of the most urgent workforce priorities in our state, and the demand for highly skilled nurses continues to grow each year. Belmont has long been recognized for excellence in nursing education, and we are proud to provide our students with a clearly defined path to continue their studies there. This agreement reflects the power of partnership, and I want to extend my appreciation to Regent Emily Reynolds, who inspired this collaboration, and President Jones and our colleagues at Belmont University for their leadership and collaborative spirit throughout this process.”

The new agreement also provides for tailored advisement for TBR students planning to transfer to Belmont, and outlines a 61-credit-hour program of study at the community colleges for nursing students, including nursing and general education requirements. Students must earn a “C” or higher in all courses and meet Belmont’s admissions requirements.

“Today’s signing represents exactly what higher education in Tennessee does best: collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to expanding opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Jothany Reed, TBR vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Articulation agreements like this one are vital because they remove barriers, create clear pathways, and ensure that students can move confidently from a community college to a university, knowing their hard work will count toward a high-quality degree.”

Dr. Julie Honey, dean of Belmont’s Inman College of Nursing, added, “Nursing is both a calling and a critical profession, and we are honored to collaborate with TBR to make advanced nursing education more accessible. Belmont’s Inman College of Nursing has a long-standing reputation for excellence, and this agreement ensures that talented students from every corner of Tennessee can build on their community college experience and join a program that equips nurse leaders to thrive and sustain their impact in the nursing profession.”

Tennessee’s community colleges, spanning the state from Memphis to the Tri-Cities, provide high-quality, affordable academic, career and technical education programs offering two-year associate degrees in a broad range of fields that enable graduates to enter their careers immediately or continue their education at universities. Many of our students attend tuition-free through the state’s innovative Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect, and other financial aid programs.

For more than 50 years, Belmont University – with nursing degree programs at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels – has been preparing nursing professionals for successful careers in healthcare. Graduates have earned a reputation of excellence at hospitals, clinics, organizations and provider practices throughout Tennessee and the U.S. The university’s Gordon E. Inman College of Nursing is one of only 79 institutions to be designated as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing.

All 90 Belmont Spring 2025 nursing graduates passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the nationwide examination for nursing licensure. This overall 100% licensure achievement reinforces the Inman College of Nursing’s reputation for developing highly skilled, practice-ready nurses.

About Belmont

Located near the heart of thriving Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of nearly 9,000 students who come from every state and 33 countries. The University is nationally recognized for its innovative approach as well as its commitment to undergraduate teaching (U.S. News & World Report). As a Christ-centered, student-focused community, Belmont’s mission is to develop diverse leaders of purpose, character and wisdom who possess a transformational mindset and are eager and equipped to make the world a better place. With more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and eight doctoral degrees, Belmont University aims to be the leading Christ-centered university in the world, producing leaders who will radically champion the pursuit of life abundant for all people. For more information, visit http://www.belmont.edu.

About TBR-The College System of Tennessee

Our 13 community colleges and 23 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology comprise the state’s public, open-access college system, serving more than 153,000 students annually in a broad array of academic, career and technical education programs. Governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents, our mission statement is Student Success and Workforce Development. For more information, visit https://www.tbr.edu

