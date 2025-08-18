Belmont University Completes Phase One of Music Row Expansion

Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business opened the first of two phases of its landmark Music Row expansion to students on Tuesday, Aug. 12, just in time for the beginning of fall classes. Made possible by a historic $58 million lead gift from philanthropist and music industry icon Mike Curb and the Mike Curb Foundation, the renovation of the Buddy Lee Attractions/Capitol Records building at 38 Music Square East includes 17,000 square feet of songwriting rooms, listening spaces, live sound classrooms and student lounges.

“It is with the generous partnership of Mike Curb that Belmont unveils phase one of its industry-immersive entertainment education hub on Music Row, further cementing Curb College’s reputation as a leader in entertainment and music business education,” said University President Dr. Greg Jones. “At the heart of today’s opening is a shared vision of preserving the history of Music Row while positioning our students to shape the future of the industry.”

Brittany Schaffer, dean of Belmont’s Curb College, added, “Belmont’s stewardship of the next generation of music and entertainment industry leaders makes the University as integral to the Music Row community as the music companies who also line these iconic streets. The epicenter of America’s creative heartbeat, Music Row is the ideal location for Belmont’s growing footprint, as it creates a natural intersection of industry and education that fosters collaboration and drives innovation.”

Alongside the interactive classrooms, songwriting rooms, student spaces and faculty offices, the renovated building houses new and updated offices for Nashville’s Leadership Music. It also sits adjacent to Belmont’s space at 34 Music Square E., which includes the historic Quonset Hut and Columbia Studio A, along with classrooms and songwriting rooms. Taking these spaces together, Belmont is now using 37,007 square feet of Music Row to develop and educate future entertainment and business leaders who will occupy this historic area.

Additionally, Belmont worked with the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame to curate a display of one-of-a-kind artwork, memorabilia and commissioned artifacts throughout the facilities. The tangible pieces of history hanging on the walls – including charcoal prints of inductees on a gallery wall and handwritten lyrics of hit songs from legendary songwriters – serve as a reminder of Music Row’s impact on the industry to inspire students and industry professionals utilizing the state-of-the-art creative spaces.

Whereas Phase One exemplifies Belmont’s commitment to keeping music on Music Row, Phase Two will serve the broader entertainment ecosystem to ensure continued collaboration and innovation. Supported by an additional fundraising campaign, Phase Two includes the construction of a 71,900-square-foot facility behind Belmont’s existing Music Row footprint that will integrate all disciplines of the industry. For new developments and updates, visit www.curbcollegeonmusicrow.com.

