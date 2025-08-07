Belmont to Play Home-and-Home with Lady Vols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University women’s basketball program and ninth-year head coach Bart Brooks announced a home-and-home series with the University of Tennessee on Friday afternoon. The Bruins will visit Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Nov. 13 this fall before hosting the eight-time national champion Lady Volunteers at the Curb Event Center in 2026.

Tennessee has won the second-most national championships of any NCAA women’s basketball program.

The date of Belmont’s home game with the Lady Vols during the non-conference portion of the 2026-27 season will be announced next summer.

The two teams last met in the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Knoxville where the 12th-seeded Bruins came within a ball bounce of reaching the Sweet 16. Belmont led fourth-seeded and 18th-ranked Tennessee by two with under 30 seconds remaining in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after having multiple chances to go up by two possessions in the final two minutes. The Bruins had upset fifth-seeded Oregon 73-70 in double overtime in the first round inside Thompson-Boling Arena, their second consecutive first-round victory in the Big Dance.

