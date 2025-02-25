Belmont Softball Begins 14-Game Homestand Against Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University Softball Program (9-6, 0-0 MVC) is set to return to Rose Park for the first time in 304 days. The Bruins will host cross town foe Tennessee State (4-4, 0-0 OVC) in their home opener on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT.
What’s Bruin
- Belmont is coming off a 4-1 weekend featuring the program’s second power four win this season. The Bruins topped Purdue 2-0 in extra innings on day two of the Green and Gold Classic.
- In the Bruins highlight win over the Boilermakers, Maya Johnson pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts for a .47 ERA.
- Johnson had another impressive weekend in the circle going 2-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season. Through 15 total innings, the pitcher recorded 23 strikeouts while only allowing one walk, one run, and seven hits for a weekend ERA of .47.
- Johnson ranks first in the MVC and sixth in the NCAA for strikeouts (61). The pitcher ranks fifth in the nation for strikeout to walk ratio (20.33).
- Reigning MVC Freshman of the Week, Rylee Spindler, led the way for Belmont in the Green and Gold Classic. Spindler totaled three runs, seven hits, 5 RBI, one double, and two triples for a weekend batting average of .438 and a .750 slugging percentage.
- Emily Cockrill leads Belmont with a .386 batting average after compiling 10 runs, 17 hits, 11 RBI, four doubles, and one triple this season. The senior ranks second in the MVC for RBIs.
- E. Cockrill and Nicole Hughes lead the MVC in total hits with 17 each.
- Baie Ensio leads the team and conference in runs scored (11).
- The Bruins rank first in the conference for fielding percentage (.980).
