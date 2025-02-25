Belmont Softball Begins 14-Game Homestand Against Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University Softball Program (9-6, 0-0 MVC) is set to return to Rose Park for the first time in 304 days. The Bruins will host cross town foe Tennessee State (4-4, 0-0 OVC) in their home opener on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT.

What’s Bruin

Belmont is coming off a 4-1 weekend featuring the program’s second power four win this season. The Bruins topped Purdue 2-0 in extra innings on day two of the Green and Gold Classic.

In the Bruins highlight win over the Boilermakers, Maya Johnson pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts for a .47 ERA.

pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts for a .47 ERA. Johnson had another impressive weekend in the circle going 2-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season. Through 15 total innings, the pitcher recorded 23 strikeouts while only allowing one walk, one run, and seven hits for a weekend ERA of .47.

Johnson ranks first in the MVC and sixth in the NCAA for strikeouts (61). The pitcher ranks fifth in the nation for strikeout to walk ratio (20.33).

Reigning MVC Freshman of the Week, Rylee Spindler , led the way for Belmont in the Green and Gold Classic. Spindler totaled three runs, seven hits, 5 RBI, one double, and two triples for a weekend batting average of .438 and a .750 slugging percentage.

, led the way for Belmont in the Green and Gold Classic. Spindler totaled three runs, seven hits, 5 RBI, one double, and two triples for a weekend batting average of .438 and a .750 slugging percentage. Emily Cockrill leads Belmont with a .386 batting average after compiling 10 runs, 17 hits, 11 RBI, four doubles, and one triple this season. The senior ranks second in the MVC for RBIs.

leads Belmont with a .386 batting average after compiling 10 runs, 17 hits, 11 RBI, four doubles, and one triple this season. The senior ranks second in the MVC for RBIs. E. Cockrill and Nicole Hughes lead the MVC in total hits with 17 each.

lead the MVC in total hits with 17 each. Baie Ensio leads the team and conference in runs scored (11).

leads the team and conference in runs scored (11). The Bruins rank first in the conference for fielding percentage (.980).

Source: Belmont

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email