Belmont Men’s Soccer Releases 2024 Schedule

Belmont University men’s soccer head coach David Costa released the program’s 2024 schedule Monday morning.

Following exhibition matches against Louisville (Aug. 10) and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (Aug. 16), the Bruins open regular season play on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Georgia State. The Bruins defeated the Panthers 1-0 last season behind a goal from standout forward Brock Kiper .

From there, Belmont wraps up the month of August with home dates against Southern Indiana (Aug. 25) and Northern Kentucky (Aug. 29).

Labor Day Weekend takes the Bruins to south Florida to face the traditionally formidable Owls of Florida Atlantic (Sept. 1). Last season’s 1-1 draw at E.S. Rose Park was among the most physical and entertaining matches of the year.

Belmont then visits the Palmetto State for a Saturday, Sept. 7 date at South Carolina. The Bruins and Gamecocks last played a decade ago, a double overtime thriller. Interestingly, former Bruin star Brandon Tarr began his stellar career at South Carolina.

The three-match road stretch wraps up on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Bellarmine. Sam Rowan lifted the Bruins to victory in last season’s meeting.

MVC play begins in earnest on Sunday, Sept. 15 versus defending conference regular season and tournament champion Western Michigan. The Broncos won two matches in the 2023 NCAA Championship and finished the season ranked No. 12 nationally.

Two more road tests follow as Belmont faces Drake on Sunday, Sept. 22 and Bowling Green on Friday, Sept. 27. The Bruins earned three points against each last fall with valuable 2-1 victories over the Bulldogs and Falcons. Kiper scored goals in both matches.

October brings a welcomed stretch of play at the friendly confines of Rose Park as the Bruins play six of seven matches during the month in the Music City.

Notable dates include Tuesday, Oct. 1 when Memphis visits Nashville, Saturday, Oct. 12 versus perennial national stronghold Missouri State and Tuesday, Oct. 29 for the 27th Battle of the Boulevard against nearby rival Lipscomb. The Tigers of Memphis and Bears of Missouri State both won matches in last year’s NCAA Championship.

Belmont has gotten a result in 28 of its last 30 matches at home and is 25-8-10 at Rose Park since the start of the 2018 season.

Regular season play concludes Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Evansville.

The 2024 MVC Men’s Soccer Championship will take place between Sunday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 16 at host sites.

Source: Belmont

