Belmont Men’s Soccer Announces 2025 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University men’s soccer team’s 2025 schedule has been unveiled. Announced by head coach David Costa Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins’ fall slate features a total of nine home dates with seven regular season matches at Belmont’s E.S. Rose Park.

The Bruins will kick off their 2025 campaign with a trio of exhibition matches, two of which will be held in Nashville. In addition to its seven Missouri Valley Conference matches, Belmont will face nine non-conference opponents from seven different leagues during the regular season. Six of the Bruins’ non-conference outings will take place on the road.

Belmont begins its new season on Friday, Aug. 8 with an exhibition against Meridian Community College. On Monday, Aug. 11, the Bruins travel down to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham before closing out their friendlies with the University of Alabama in Huntsville at Rose Park on Saturday, Aug. 16.

For its regular season opener on Thursday, Aug. 21, Belmont hosts the Horizon League’s Wright State. Their first two weekend matches of the regular season, the Bruins travel to defending American Athletic Conference champion Memphis on Sunday, Aug. 24 and trek to the East Coast to take on Ivy League staple Harvard on Friday, Aug. 29.

Beginning the month of September, Belmont welcomes the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Bellarmine on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Taking on their second Horizon League opponent of their non-conference stretch, the Bruins head to Northern Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 6. On Sunday, Sept. 14, Belmont hosts the Big South’s Presbyterian College.

The Bruins begin a three-match road swing by visiting Ohio Valley Conference member Southern Indiana on Wednesday, Sept. 17, before making the short trip down Belmont Boulevard for the 28th Battle of the Boulevard against rival Lipscomb on Sunday, Sept. 21. Belmont has gotten a result in four of the last five Battle of the Boulevard matches, including a 2-0 shutout last fall.

National power and 2024 MVC regular season and tournament champion Western Michigan awaits the Bruins for their conference opener on Friday, Sept. 26 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Belmont’s MVC home opener is set for Friday, Oct. 3 when Bowling Green visits the Music City.

The Bruins step out of MVC play on Tuesday, Oct. 7 to face the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Louisville in the Bluegrass State for their final non-conference match. Returning to league action on Sunday, Oct. 12, Belmont welcomes the University of Illinois Chicago to Rose Park. On Friday, Oct. 17, the Bruins go to Northern Illinois before hosting Drake the following Friday, Oct. 24.

Belmont’s final road match of the regular season will be on Halloween in Illinois at Bradley. The Bruins will close out the regular season at home with defending MVC tournament champion Evansville on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The 2025 MVC Championship will be held on campus sites from Sunday, Nov. 9 through Saturday, Nov. 15. The six-team tournament features two first-round matches on Sunday, Nov. 9 and concludes with the title match on Saturday, Nov. 15.

