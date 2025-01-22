Belmont Men’s Soccer Announces 2025 Junior Elite and Little Bruins Camps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Belmont University men’s soccer program has announced its 2025 summer camp dates with the Bruins hosting both Junior Elite and Little Bruins camps the first week in June and third full week in July. The youth camps are in addition to Belmont’s College Training Centers (CTC), which has an upcoming winter session the second weekend in February.

The Bruins’ February CTC will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9. CTC sessions are open to all high school age boys soccer players and older and are designed for the committed soccer player to be trained and evaluated by the Belmont men’s soccer coaching staff and other college coaching staffs in the region. The Bruins’ CTC are $175 and do not include housing or meals.

Complete CTC details can be found on Belmont’s men’s soccer camps website – BelmontBruinsSoccerCamps.com.

Summer Little Bruins and Junior Elite camps will be held Monday-Thursday, June 2-5 and July 21-24. Both the Junior Elite and Little Bruins camps will run simultaneously from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be hosted at E.S. Rose Park, the Bruins’ home field located only a mile from campus.

Early Bird Special

All Junior Elite and Little Bruins camp registrants who register before Saturday, March 1 will receive a FREE official Belmont men’s soccer Under Armour training top – the same training top the Bruins wear at training each day.

Each Little Bruins and Junior Elite camp is $275.

Little Bruins camps are for boys aged 6-14, while Junior Elite camps are for boys born in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Little Bruins camps are the perfect camp for the youth soccer player looking to develop and improve his skills in a fun and competitive environment. The camps have something for everyone from beginners to experienced players.

Junior Elite camps are perfect for the middle school aged player looking for a challenging environment and exposure to training with college soccer coaches. The camps are catered toward players participating in elite/premier club soccer.

For more information on Little Bruins and Junior Elite camps, including a complete overview of each camp, a daily schedule and camp skills competition records, visit BelmontBruinsSoccerCamps.com.

Belmont College Training Centers (CTC)

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 8-9 ($175)

2025 Belmont Men’s Soccer Summer Youth Camps

Little Bruins Camp – Session I – June 2-5 ($275)

Junior Elite Camp – Session I – June 2-5 ($275)

Little Bruins Camp – Session II – July 21-24 ($275)

Junior Elite Camp – Session II – June 21-24 ($275)

Source: Belmont

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email