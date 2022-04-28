Congratulations are due to Belmont’s most recent graduating class, which tied the University’s highest-ever career outcomes rating of 94 percent, surpassing the national average by 12 points. Often referred to as the University’s “First Destination Rate,” this data reflects the percentage of recent graduates who secure employment, enroll in graduate school or enlist in military service or volunteer work within six months of graduation.

Of those in the class of 2021, 82 percent are employed, 11 percent are continuing their education and one percent are enlisted in military or volunteer service. This rate far exceeds the current national average of 82 percent.

“We develop leaders of purpose and character who are eager and equipped to make the world a better place,” said Mary Claire Dismukes, director of Career and Professional Development. “Year after year, Belmont students are highly sought-after employees upon graduation based on their internship and classroom experience. Their career readiness is highlighted through graduates’ professionalism, work ethic and communication skills, making our graduates competitive candidates.”

Four out of five class of 2021 graduates stayed in the Southeast following graduation, with nearly 68 percent staying in Middle Tennessee. Belmont’s Career Development team helped graduates secure positions in companies including Vanderbilt University Medical Center, HCA Healthcare, Ascension, TikTok, Caterpillar Financial, Ryman Hospitality and Universal Music Group. When asked about the relationship between position and degree, 85 percent are in positions related or very related to their field of study.

Belmont’s Career Development Team consists of experienced professionals who offer individualized assistance to current Belmont students and graduates. They partner with several local and national employers to connect individuals to job opportunities. From organizing large-scale career fairs to meeting one-on-one with current students and graduates seeking professional career coaching, the Career Development staff plays a critical role in Belmont’s efforts to promote the best possible outcomes for students’ education.

The Office of Career & Professional Development is dedicated to focused engagement with students and graduates. Staff specialize in majors and industries based on career clusters, working directly with specific colleges across campus, an effort that allows them to tailor their services to students and graduates as well as connect with employer partners in related fields. And the office’s functions span a wide range of activities as they encourage career exploration, develop educational and professional partnerships, and provide intentional career development programming.

For more information on the Class of 2021, visit the Student Career Outcomes page.

