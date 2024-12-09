Belmont Basketball Edges Past Middle Tennessee in Tight Home Contest

December 7, 2024 – In a closely contested battle at the Curb Event Center, Belmont secured an 82-79 victory over Middle Tennessee, improving to 8-2 on the season. Carter Whitt led the Bruins with 14 points, while Isaiah Walker contributed a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Middle Tennessee stayed competitive throughout, with Jestin Porter scoring a game-high 21 points, including five three-pointers. The Blue Raiders shot an impressive 45.5% from the field but ultimately fell short in the final minutes.

The game featured five lead changes and remained tight until the final buzzer. Belmont’s dominance in the paint, outscoring Middle Tennessee 48-40, proved crucial in securing the win. The Bruins also capitalized on turnovers, converting them into 15 points compared to the Blue Raiders’ 6.

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email