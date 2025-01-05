Before You Upgrade Your Phone, Read This

If you are planning to upgrade your phone soon, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants to offer you some guidance before you do. It’s important to remove personal information from your phone before you trade it in, sell it or donate it.

Guidance from the FTC:

Save your information. Backing up your data. You’ll need this copy when you set up a new phone. Remove SIM and SD cards. If your phone has a SIM card, remove it because it may have your personal information on it. If you’re keeping your phone number, ask if you can transfer your SIM card to the new phone. If you’re not going to reuse the SIM card, destroy it. If your phone has an SD storage card, remove it, too. Unlink accounts connected to the device. If you use multi-factor authentication to log into any accounts, remove your phone from the list of trusted devices for those accounts. And double check that your phone is no longer connected to your online accounts. Here’s how to unlink the phone from your Microsoft, Apple , and Google Erase your personal information. Finally, restore your phone to the factory settings. That’ll erase all your personal information, like your account numbers, passwords, messages, videos, and photos.

Once you set up your new device, set it to automatically lock when you’re not using it, keep it up to date, and back up your data. Check out three ways to protect the personal info on your phone for details on how to do that.

If you use an authenticator app to log into your accounts, set up the app on your new phone. And finally, if you’re not trading in or selling your phone, learn about where you can recycle it.

