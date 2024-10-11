Beesley Animal Foundation to Host Boo Bash Oct. 27

Mark your calendars for a festive afternoon at Beesley Animal Foundation.

Date: October 27

Time: 1pm – 4pm

Location: 2215 Keeneland Commercial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

There will be booths outside all around the building! Rutherford County Cat Rescue will be inside. And, don’t leave without stopping by the photo booth to get a pic with your loved ones, 2 or 4-legged!

Well-behaved leashed pets are welcome. Hang out and have a spooktacular time at the Inaugural Boo Bash.

This event is FREE! Donations of Pet Food or other Wish List items are welcome.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email