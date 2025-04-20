Beesley Animal Foundation Celebrates 45 Years at 14th Annual Paws & Pearls Event

The Beesley Animal Foundation is proud to celebrate 45 years of compassionate service to the Middle Tennessee community at its 14th Annual Paws & Pearls fundraiser, taking place on Friday, April 25, 2025. This special evening will honor the Foundation’s legacy of promoting responsible pet care and helping thousands of animals and their families through affordable spay/neuter and wellness services, community outreach, and education.

Held at Copper Ridge Event Venue, this milestone event will feature a memorable night of celebration, including Whine Time, dinner from Goodness Gracious Café and Catering, live and online auctions, a DJ, and heartwarming stories that showcase the Foundation’s enduring impact since its founding in 1980. Guests are invited to raise a glass in support of Beesley’s mission and the pets who depend on it.

Although Copper Ridge is a pet-free venue, Licker & Whine Pet Market will be on-site to send you home with treats for your cats and dogs.

“This year’s Paws & Pearls is more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of 45 years of love, advocacy, and life-saving services for pets across Middle Tennessee,” said Katie Peachey, 2025 Event Chair and Grant and Marketing Administrator at Beesley Animal Foundation. “We’re excited to come together with our supporters, volunteers, and community to reflect on our history and look ahead to the future.”

Highlights of the evening include:

Whine Time featuring a signature Tito’s cocktail, beer, and wine served by Drew and Julie’s Bartending, with appetizers too

Live and Silent Auctions featuring exclusive items

A brief retrospective on the history of Beesley’s services and programs

Entertainment by Choice DJs and a photobooth to commemorate the evening

Funds raised from Paws & Pearls support Beesley Animal Foundation’s ongoing programs, including affordable spay/neuter services, wellness care, community partnerships, and educational initiatives that promote responsible pet ownership.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email