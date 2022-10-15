Friday, October 14, 2022
Beech Beats Gallatin to Stay on Top of the Region

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Final Score: 

Beech- 42

Gallatin- 7

Beech (7-1) stays perfect in region play after a comfortable victory over Gallatin (4-4).

The Buccaneers got off to a quick start scoring two touchdowns early in the first quarter. The score was 14-0 before Gallatin could put together a decent drive. JP Courtney and Darius Johnson were responsible for their scoring plays. Courtney would score one more time in the second quarter making the score 21-7 at the halftime break.

The Green Wave got on the board through a reception from Za’Kyian Brinkley. This would be the only bright spot for Gallatin’s offense on the night.

Beech ran away with this game in the second half scoring three touchdowns. Johnson caught a massive 79-yard touchdown pass and also intercepted a pass for a touchdown. Kajuan Harris would put the nail in the coffin by also returning an interception 53 yards for a touchdown.

Gallatin’s next game will be against Lebanon at home and Beech will take on Brentwood.

