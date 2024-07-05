Bedridden Woman Rescued From Murfreesboro Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters rescued a bed-ridden woman from an apartment that caught fire Thursday night. Everyone else in the apartment and two adjacent units got out on their own. There were no injuries. Firefighters also saved a dog.

The fire was reported at the Park Place Apartments in the 500 block of Maple Street around 11:08 p.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to the other units.

The burning apartment sustained significant damage and is not habitable. The residents will be staying with other family members. The two neighboring units sustained smoke damage, but the families are able to remain there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office investigators.

Volunteers with the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist residents.

