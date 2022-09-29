Bed Bath and Beyond to Close 150 Stores

Bed Bath and Beyond announced it will close 150 “low producing” stores, states a release. So far, the company has only released the locations of 56 of the soon-to-be-closed locations and none of the announced closures are in Tennessee. See the complete list of closures here.

Sue Gove, Director & Interim Chief Executive Officer shared in a release, “We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. In a short period of time, we have made significant changes and instituted enablers across our entire enterprise to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination for our customers’ favorite brands and exciting products. We command a special presence in the Home and Baby markets, and we intend to fulfill our opportunity to be the category retailer of choice.”

Other changes BBB will make include discontinuing three owned brands -Haven™, Wild Sage™ and Studio 3B™ and they will lower inventory on their remaining brands, Simply Essential™, Nestwell™, Our Table™, Squared Away™, H for Happy™ and Everhome™ to give more room for national brands.