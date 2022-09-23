Friday, September 23, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeFranklinBe Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due...
FranklinTraffic

Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
0

Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. If you are attending the festival or simply driving into or around downtown Franklin, here are some things to know about traffic.

If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will be open on 2nd and 4th Avenue. The sidewalk on the North bound side of the road will be mostly open. The City of Franklin will have the South bound lane open for this walking to the festival.

City of Franklin has released the traffic flow for both days of the festival.

The following traffic plans will be utilized:

Saturday, September 24, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday, September 25, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to Mack Hatcher – Both traffic lanes will be utilized to permit southbound only traffic flow.
  •  Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to First Avenue – only southbound traffic flow will be permitted while the northbound lane will be reserved for pedestrians.
  • Liberty Pike from Franklin Road to Eddy Lane – No change to the normal traffic pattern.

Pilgrimage-Festival-AM-Traffic

Saturday, September 24, 9 p.m. -11 p.m.
Sunday, September 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

  • Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to Mack Hatcher – only northbound traffic flow will be permitted.
  • Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to First Avenue – only southbound traffic flow will be permitted while the northbound lane will be reserved for pedestrians.
  • Liberty Pike between Eddy Lane and Franklin Road – only eastbound traffic flow will be permitted with the following exception: A police officer at Eddy Lane will assist westbound traffic for residents who live in the Everly Apartments, Jamison Station, Old Liberty Pike and Daniels Drive areas.  Franklin Road at Liberty Pike will not be passable.

    Pilgrimage-PM-traffic

Previous articleMiddle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.