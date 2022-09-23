Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival

Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. If you are attending the festival or simply driving into or around downtown Franklin, here are some things to know about traffic.

If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will be open on 2nd and 4th Avenue. The sidewalk on the North bound side of the road will be mostly open. The City of Franklin will have the South bound lane open for this walking to the festival.

City of Franklin has released the traffic flow for both days of the festival.

The following traffic plans will be utilized:

Saturday, September 24, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 25, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to Mack Hatcher – Both traffic lanes will be utilized to permit southbound only traffic flow.

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to First Avenue – only southbound traffic flow will be permitted while the northbound lane will be reserved for pedestrians.

Liberty Pike from Franklin Road to Eddy Lane – No change to the normal traffic pattern.

Saturday, September 24, 9 p.m. -11 p.m.

Sunday, September 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.