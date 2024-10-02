BBB Wise Giving Alliance Gives Tips on Donating Safely to Hurricane Helene

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, many individuals are eager to provide support through charitable donations. The BBB Wise Giving Alliance urges donors to pause and consider these critical questions to ensure their contributions make the maximum impact.

1. Can the charity provide fast assistance?

Before donating, confirm if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the affected areas. Organizations with established teams in place are better positioned to deliver swift aid. Review the charity’s website to ensure they can address immediate needs.

2. Should you provide in-kind assistance?

Though the instinct to donate items like clothing or food is generous, these contributions can pose logistical challenges. Check if the charity has the infrastructure to transport and distribute such goods effectively before giving in-kind donations.

3. Which emergency needs is the charity addressing?

With shelters filling up and necessities like food and water in short supply, it’s important to understand which specific needs the charity is focusing on. Charities that specialize in shelter, food, and essential supplies play a vital role in disaster relief

efforts.

4. Will there be other opportunities to give?

The recovery from Hurricane Helene will be a long-term effort. In addition to immediate needs, communities will require ongoing support for cleanup and rebuilding efforts. There will be future opportunities to contribute as the situation evolves.

5. How can you verify the charity’s trustworthiness?

It’s essential to rely on credible sources when evaluating charities. The BBB Wise Giving Alliance recommends donating to organizations that meet all 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability, available at https://give.org/

