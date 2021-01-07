Nashville, TN., Jan. 6, 2021 – Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is warning Titans fans about ticket and merchandise scams ahead of the playoff game.

Tickets to playoff games can be expensive, and merchandise can also be hard to find. BBB said con artists can use that information and take advantage of unsuspecting fans searching online. Con artists will try to sell counterfeit tickets, screen shots, and apparel that may not even exist.

“Use caution when it comes to buying resold tickets,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB serving Middle TN and Southern KY. “We cannot stress that enough. Between tickets and merchandise, there are a lot of fraud and counterfeits out there that are sometimes difficult to immediately spot.”

The BBB said ticket scams often have certain characteristics: low prices on great seats, third-party sellers with no guarantees, or phony websites that look legitimate.

The BBB has the following tips for fans looking for tickets or team merchandise:

Tickets:

Check the official Titans/NFL ticket information on their website: https://www.tennesseetitans.com/tickets/postseason or on social media. If you buy a ticket outside the event, remember there are usually no refunds or guarantees.

Research the ticket site or seller to see if it provides any buyer protections, such as money-back guarantees if tickets are fake. Always read the fine print.

Be wary of ticket offers at extreme discount prices, these are most likely too good to be true.

Team Merchandise:

Buy directly from the team or league websites, official vendors at the stadium or other trusted stores. It’s okay to be skeptical. Watch out for unsolicited emails from pop-up internet shops selling gear for your team. If you don’t wish to receive emails from a business in question, opt to unsubscribe from their list. Replying to emails like this will confirm you’re using a working address and will likely get you in regular rotation for their spam.

Beware of fake websites that appear to sell official team merchandise but are only after your credit card number.

Do your due diligence before clicking “buy now.” Confirm details like a promised delivery time and refund or return policies.

General Tips: