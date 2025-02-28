BBB Opens Applications for 2025 Spark Award, Honoring Emerging Entrepreneurs

Better Business Bureau (BBB) is proud to announce the opening of applications for the 2025 BBB Spark Award, recognizing outstanding entrepreneurs, startup founders, and new business owners who embody the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture,

and Community. This prestigious award celebrates the next generation of business leaders dedicated to transforming and enhancing the communities they serve.

BBB Spark Awards are designed to honor entrepreneurs who are laying the foundation for a trusted marketplace. These individuals exemplify strong leadership, foster ethical business practices, and actively contribute to their communities. Through their innovative

and integrity-driven approach, they inspire others and demonstrate the power of ethical entrepreneurship.

Criteria & Eligibility

BBB Accreditation is not required.

Applicants must be either:

A business owner of any age with a business established on or after January 1, 2022, OR An entrepreneur, business owner, or startup founder 35 years of age or younger.

The business must be in good standing with BBB and maintain at least a “B” rating.

Entrepreneurs with multiple business ventures must choose one business to apply with.

The application window for the 2025 BBB Spark Award closes on March 21, 2025.

“We are thrilled to once again highlight entrepreneurs who are building businesses rooted in trust and integrity,” said Robyn Householder, President/CEO of BBB. “The Spark Award is an opportunity to shine a light on those who are setting new standards for excellence

while positively impacting their communities.”

Business owners who meet the criteria are encouraged to apply for this distinguished recognition. The winners will be honored at a special event celebrating their achievements and commitment to ethical business practices.

For more information on the BBB Spark Awards and to apply, visit

https://www.bbb.org/local/0573/middle-tn-integrity-foundation

